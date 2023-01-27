Tyler Hubbard Reveals Who Pulled the Plug on FGL – Him or Brian Kelley?

Tyler Hubbard initially had no plans to become a solo artist (But, today, his first solo album hits the market).

In fact, he was totally surprised, he says, when his Florida Georgia Line partner, Brian Kelley, said he was ready to move on from the duo – to do his own thing, musically.

Tyler told Entertainment Tonight, “It was definitely unexpected and something that BK came to me and wanted to do, and it took me a minute to kind of process that. And I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just be a songwriter, and I won’t do the artist thing.’”

For a while that worked, he says. But Tyler began some aspects of being an artist, like recording and touring. He said, “It’s been really fun to kind of step into this new season and connect with the fans.”

Tyler releases his self-titled debut solo album today (Friday, January 27th).

He’s already topped the charts with his debut single, “5 Foot 9,” and his current single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” is a Top 40 hit and climbing.