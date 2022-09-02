Tyler Hubbard Reveals Job He’s ‘Grateful to Have Moved on From’

With Labor Day approaching this weekend, Tyler Hubbard can recall one job he had, which he was grateful to get, but relieved to put behind him. He was a student, attending Belmont University in Nashville, at the time.

Tyler tells us: “I polished silverware at Maggiano’s for like seven months probably, in hopes to just be a server there. And I love Maggiano’s and it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget, but I am definitely thankful for everything I learned there, and polishin’ silverware and talking about learning patience and all that, but definitely something I’m grateful to have moved on from.”

Of course, Belmont is where Tyler met Brian Kelley and they formed Florida Georgia Line. They got to open for Gary Allan on tour, and the rest is history… Which led them to become a featured exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, in Nashville… full circle.

Tyler is in the Top 10, and climbing on the country charts, with his debut solo single, “5 Foot 9.” It’s included on his new six-song EP, Dancin’ In The Country, which is available now.

