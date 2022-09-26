Tyler Hubbard Releases Video For ‘Inside And Out’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tyler Hubbard has released a new music video for the song “Inside And Out,” one of the six songs included on his recently-released Dancin’ In The Country project. The video was shot in a local park in Nashville. Tyler co-wrote the song with Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi, among others.

He said, “This is one of my favorite songs, and I’m really excited for people to hear and see the message behind it through the video. ‘Inside And Out’ is also a family favorite, and my daughter calls it ‘her song,’ but the message is universal. I want my wife, kids, and really anyone listening, to know that inner beauty is more important than outer beauty, and I want everyone to hear that message in this song. When I watch the video, I’m reminded of being a child and the innocence and the fun and the beauty of that stage of life. I hope as adults, we can channel and remember the inner child that’s within all of us.”

Dancin’ In The Country debuted with over 10,000 SPS units (sales plus streaming) making it the second best-selling country EP debut of the year.

His debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” sits inside the Top Five at country radio. Tyler’s debut solo album will be released on January 27th.

He is currently on Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour.