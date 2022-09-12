Tyler Hubbard Releases Video For ‘Everybody Needs A Bar’

Tyler Hubbard has released the music video for the song “Everybody Needs A Bar.” The track is featured on his six-song project, Dancin’ In the Country, which was recently released.

The clip was filmed in Nashville at the house of a local art director, who in years past worked with Tyler on previous videos and wanted to help with this video. The homeowner built the bar himself, spending several days turning his garage into a bar. “Everybody Needs A Bar” features actors and talent from the Nashville and Atlanta areas and many of them had actually been on set with Tyler earlier in the day filming another video called “Baby Gets Her Lovin’,” which is due out next month. Tyler had so much fun working with the group that he invited them all to stay for the next video shoot, which happened to be “Everybody Needs A Bar.”

He said, “Making the video for ‘Everybody Needs A Bar’ was an amazing experience, Everybody should have a place – their own version of a bar – to go where they feel a sense of welcoming and belonging. I think we were able to create that vibe in this video. And having all these actors with me for two videos made the process incredibly fun and I think in its own way told the story of the song.”

Here’s the video!