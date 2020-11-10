Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Tests Positive For COVID-19
NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 14: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, of musical group Florida Georgia Line, attend The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum debut to New American Currents Exhibition on March 14, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame)
The CMA Awards tomorrow night (Wednesday, Nov. 11th) will be minus another entertainer as Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard has tested positive for COVID-19. He and his musical partner, Brian Kelley, were set to attend the show, in addition to being nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year. On Sunday (Nov. 8th), Lee Brice tested positive for COVID and was forced to bow out of his scheduled CMA Awards performance with Carly Pearce.
Tyler broke the news to fans on social media with a picture of his tour bus parked outside his house on Sunday writing, “Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?” He followed that up with a post yesterday (Monday, Nov. 9th) writing, “Some of y’all guessed it….. Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”