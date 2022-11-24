Tyler Hubbard Is Headed Up To Minneapolis For Thanksgiving

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

One-half of the former Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard, is heading to perform the halftime show in Minneapolis.

The Patriots vs. Vikings game will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving and will air live on NBC.

Tyler said, “I can’t wait to be on the field entertaining the crowd on Thanksgiving Day. What a special opportunity, and I appreciate the Vikings and the NFL for inviting me to be part of this Thanksgiving tradition. I have so much to be thankful for this year, and this performance is a great way to celebrate.”