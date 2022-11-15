TYLER HUBBARD CHARTS FIRST NUMBER ONE AS SOLO ARTIST

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

Tyler Hubbard‘s debut solo single, “5 Foot 9,” is a Number One hit this week on Country radio. The feat makes Tyler the first male country artist formerly in a country duo to climb to Number One as a solo artist. “5 Foot 9″ is the lead single from Tyler’s self-titled debut solo album which will be released on January 27th. He co-wrote and co-produced the song, which was certified Gold by the RIAA within six months of its release.

Tyler tells us: “I’m trying to really let it sink in you know, what this really means and how special this is and the fact that I’m getting relive having a first No. 1 again is so, it’s so rare and so special, so I’m really trying to let it soak in and again, just continue to feel all this gratitude and use it to motivate and inspire the next one and just keep this thing rockin’. So, I’m really, really excited and really grateful to be on the charts in general, much less at No. 1.”

Tyler celebrated the Gold certification on Friday (November 11th) night backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, where he received a plaque before making his debut Grand Ole Opry performance as a solo artist.