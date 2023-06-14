TYLER HUBBARD CELEBRATES SOLO NUMBER ONE HITS

Tyler Hubbard celebrated his two back-to-back Number One solo hits with a party in Nashville yesterday (Tuesday, June 13th). He co-wrote “5 Foot 9” and “Dancin’ In The Country,” both of which are included on his self-titled debut album which was released in January.

Tyler tells us: “It means a ton to me, you know, to have these songs connect the way they have. It’s been really special. It has inspired me, it motivated me and it makes me want to keep doing it, and it has given me a lot of life. These songs are special, they mean a lot, and to watch the fans singing them back to me at the shows and to hear their stories and see their videos that they’re making to my music, it’s fulfilling as a songwriter, as an artist. I just love the connection. That’s what music does, it brings us together, and so that’s why I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Tyler takes the stage tonight Wednesday, June 14th at the Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY and The Taste of Joliet on Saturday, June 24th.

