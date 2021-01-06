Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw to Release Duet: ‘Undivided’
Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw announce they’ll release a new single called “Undivided.”
The song was “born,” when Hubbard was in the middle of lockdown, after he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music,” Hubbard said in a press release.
Hubbard and McGraw co-produced the song. McGraw says he was fond of the song, the moment he got it from Tyler. “Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite,” said McGraw.
“Undivided” is set to “drop” on January 13th. It will be the first single from McGraw’s deluxe version of his hit album, “Here On Earth.”