TYLER FARR SPEAKS TO DOMESTIC ABUSE WITH NEW RELEASE

Tyler Farr‘s new release, “Cover Girl,” brings attention to the issue of domestic violence and encourages those suffering any form of abuse to find the strength to seek help. Tyler co-wrote the song, which is available now on all digital streaming platforms.
He said, “I wrote down the title ‘Cover Girl’ about five years ago when I was in the Atlanta airport reading a magazine and saw an advertisement . . . Me and a couple of buddies (Ben Stennis & Blake Bollinger) were writing in my garage on this particular day and started playing around with ideas that might fit that title. Once we got going the lyrics just came pouring out and we ended up with something bigger than expected. Unfortunately, this happens to a lot of people or folks may know someone in this situation and not everyone knows how to talk about it. That’s what I hope this song does – helps someone through whatever it is they are going through. Not all scars are physical ones and we don’t always know what’s happening in someone else’s life. Maybe this song can be of some comfort and help.”
Tyler has also released a concept video for the track which illustrates the internal struggle of a woman desperate to escape her volatile circumstance while trying to push past her own doubts and fears.
The song will be included on Tyler’s upcoming album, which is being co-produced by Jason Aldean. Tyler is signed to Jason’s Broken Bow Records imprint, Night Train Records.