Tyler Farr @ Skooters Sold-out but you Can win tickets today @ 4:30pm

Nov 21, 2019 @ 8:03am

Listen to Roy and Carol in the morning and Bossman in the afternoon all this week for your chance to win pairs of tickets to see Tyler Farr!

Roy and Carol have your chance to win tickets at 8:15am

Bossman will be giving them away during Name That Tune at 4:30p

SHOW DETAILS: Friday, November 22nd at Skooters Roadhouse at 8pm

Special Guest: Troy Cartwright

Tyler Farr, featuring hits like “Redneck Crazy” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”

Skooters Roadhouse is located at 700 W. Jefferson in Shorewood

