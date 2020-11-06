Ty Dolla $ign wants to be the next Quincy Jones and produce albums for YG and SZA
Pegah Farahmand-MobarekehTy Dolla $ign landed his first #1 album, with Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Now the go-to-collaborator wants to serve as the modern-day Quincy Jones of the music industry.
During an interview with Apple Music‘s Ebro Darden, Ty mentioned the legendary, Grammy-winning producer who’s work over the decades with some of music’s all-time greats, including Ray Charles,Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson, and more recent stars, like Tamia.
“I was thinking about asking my fans, like after hearing this album and hearing what I did with this, who would y’all wanna hear me produce?” Ty said. “I didn’t ask the question yet.”
“I would love to do a whole album with like YG for instance,” Ty goes on, “or I would love to do a whole album with SZA and produce her whole stuff … she’s one of the hardest. It’s so many, I could produce so many. It’s just gonna take time for sure.”
Ty recently worked with SZA on her 2020 single, “Hit Different.” He’s also been featured on YG’s last two albums, 2018’s Stay Dangerous, and this year’s My Life 4 Hunnid.
Ty logged his first #1 on Billboard’s Top R&B albums chart with his latest album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He tapped a few big-name artists such as Burna Boy, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Kehlani, Lil Durk, and more to be featured on the album, which also landed at #2 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.
By Rachel George
