Ty Dolla $ign taps DJ Mustard and Jhené Aiko for his new single “By Yourself”
NabilTy Dolla $ign wants you to know you can do it all “By Yourself” with his new Mustard-produced single featuring Jhené Aiko. It’s a west coast connection for the entertainers.
As previously reported, Ty said his music is all about the “frequencies, emotions and energy,” which is why he needed such a strong collaborator like Jhené.
“The song needed the frequency of a strong woman, so I had to call my sis Jhené who came in and killed it like only she can do,” Ty wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Aiko. “‘By Yourself’ is an ode to all the amazing women, especially all the single women and the single mothers, who do this thing called life on their own — especially now more than ever.”
“Ladies if you’re handling your responsibilities by yourself, just know we see you and appreciate you,” he added.
“By Yourself” will be featured on Ty Dolla’s recently renamed album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.
Speaking backstage at the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday, Ty Dolla told reporters this album was created during the COVID-19 quarantine.
He said it’s been a “real creative vibe going on at the house” now that he has “mostly everything” you would normally have in a recording studio to mix and master his third studio album.
“I learned everything myself. So it’s been fun for sure,” Ty continued. “I’m ready for everybody to hear what I’ve been doing over quarantine.”
Featuring Ty Dolla $ign drops Oct. 23.
By Rachel George
