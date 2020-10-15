Ty Dolla $ign renames his third album after himself
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CoachellaAs previously reported, Ty Dolla $ign is gearing up to release his third album, Dream House — but not before a quick name change.
On Thursday, “the go-to collaborator of all genres” announced the new name of his album — a nod to his “gift” of creating #1 hits with Nicki Minaj, SZA, Post Malone, Little Mix and many more.
“I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, because there is truly something for everybody on this album,” Ty Dolla wrote. “It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”
“Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” Ty added. “Many people have said that when you see a song that says, ‘featuring Ty Dolla $ign,’ you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.”
He said for him, music has “always been about frequencies, emotions and energy.”
“When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies,” he continued. “When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song.”
Ty also referred to himself as “the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer.”
Featuring Ty Dolla $ign drops Oct. 23.
By Rachel George
