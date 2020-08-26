Ty Dolla $ign is dropping a collaboration with Nicki Minaj this week
Atlantic Records
Ty Dolla $ign is dropping new music this week.
On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated musician and producer took to Instagram to announce his potentially smashing collaboration with the Queen: Nicki Minaj.
The track is titled, “Expensive” and drops this Friday.
Nicki and Ty previously teamed up on Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hot Girl Summer” and on Jason Derulo‘s “Swalla” in 2017, which both landed on Billboard‘s Hot 100 list.
Ty is poised to release his new album, Dream House, as the follow-up to 2017’s Beach House 3, the third installment of his Beach House series. As one of the most versatile hip-hop and R&B artists, this year alone, Ty’s collaborated with Kanye West, pop singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, and DJ/producer Skrillex on “Ego Death,” and with Lil Yachty, Sueco the Child, 24hrs, and on dvsn‘s reggae collab “Dangerous City,” also featuring Buju Banton.
As for Nicki, the “Yikes” rapper has dropped a slew of features over the last few months, including appearing on “Move Ya Hips” with A$AP Ferg, the remix of Doja Cat‘s “Say So,” and her controversial “Trollz” song with Tekashi 6ix9ine.
By Rachel George
