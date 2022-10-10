TX Governor Defends Migrant Busing Strategy
October 10, 2022 12:39PM CDT
The governor of Texas is defending his state’s policy of busing illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities. On Twitter, Republican Greg Abbott said the Lone Star State has bused over 12-thousand migrants to various cities. Most of them have been sent to Washington, DC, with others going to Chicago and New York City. Abbott said the plan known as Operation Lone Star “is helping small border towns by busing migrants to sanctuary cities that can support them.”