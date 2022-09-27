Two-Year Old in Critical Condition After Suffering Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Joliet Police have told WJOL News that a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Tuesday afternoon, Joliet Police were called to the 300 block of Comstock Street.

Officers found the child inside the residence and immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The boy was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph by the Joliet Fire Department where the child remains in critical condition. At this time, it appears that the incident occurred after the child found an unsecured handgun in a bedroom. The child’s mother was on the scene and is cooperating with this investigation.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Further information will be provided once it becomes available.