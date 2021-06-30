Two-Thirds of Us Want to Switch to a Four-Day Workweek with 10-Hour Days!

The Fourth of July is on a Sunday this year. So a lot of people get Monday off and have a four-day workweek. So here’s a question: Should we just do that all the time?
A new survey asked 13,000 Americans if we should ditch the five-day workweek . . . and do four days a week with ten-hour days instead.
And 66% of Americans said yes, they’d prefer it that way.
Only 23% said they’d rather stick with the current system of five days a week. And 11% aren’t sure.
72% of people think they’d be just as productive or MORE productive if they only worked four days a week.
And this part surprised us, but older people were much more likely to think a four-day week makes sense. Only 18% of people 45 and up prefer a five-day workweek, compared to 30% of people younger than that.