      Weather Alert

Two-Thirds of Us Want to Switch to a Four-Day Workweek with 10-Hour Days!

Jun 30, 2021 @ 6:05pm
Businessman in discussion with coworker in office

The Fourth of July is on a Sunday this year.  So a lot of people get Monday off and have a four-day workweek.  So here’s a question:  Should we just do that all the time?

 

 

A new survey asked 13,000 Americans if we should ditch the five-day workweek . . . and do four days a week with ten-hour days instead.

 

 

And 66% of Americans said yes, they’d prefer it that way.

 

 

Only 23% said they’d rather stick with the current system of five days a week.  And 11% aren’t sure.

 

 

72% of people think they’d be just as productive or MORE productive if they only worked four days a week.

 

 

And this part surprised us, but older people were much more likely to think a four-day week makes sense.  Only 18% of people 45 and up prefer a five-day workweek, compared to 30% of people younger than that.

 

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!
Toby Keith releases a new single today Check it out!
Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame - Set to Perform in Illinois
Win a $50 Smashburger Gift Card
Big change for Joliet fireworks this year
Connect With Us Listen To Us On