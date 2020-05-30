      Weather Alert

Two-Thirds of Us Rarely Get Enough Sleep – 42% Are Tired by Noon

May 30, 2020 @ 9:00am

How far into your day do you get before you start thinking about how TIRED you are?  Do you even make it to lunch?

A new poll shows that just under two-thirds of us rarely wake up feeling refreshed.  And 42% of Americans start feeling tired, as early as noon.  Here are the top ten negative impacts of not getting enough sleep:

1.  It puts us in a bad mood in general.

2.  It’s harder to focus.

3.  We feel less motivated.

4.  We feel less productive.

5.  We feel more likely to get sick.

6.  We feel less patient.

7.  There’s more stress on our relationship.

8.  Poor decision making.

9.  We’re more likely to snack or eat something unhealthy.

10.  Stomach or digestive issues.

See the full story, here:  NY Post

