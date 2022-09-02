Two Teens Injured in Joliet Shooting

The Joliet Police are sharing details after a shooting in the city left two teens wounded. It was just after 2:00 pm, officers were called to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a shots fired call. Shortly after arriving they discovered two 17-year-old males who had been shot. Police tell WJOL that there were numerous shell casings located at the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospital by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.