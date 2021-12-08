Two Students Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Strikes St. Paul’s School

Two students at St. Paul the Apostle in Joliet were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the exterior wall of the school cafeteria on Wednesday. It was at 11:45am that authorities received a call after the accident occurred. Two students were taken to the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center with what have been described as minor injuries. Authorities believe that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which caused the accident. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.