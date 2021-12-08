      Weather Alert

Two Students Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Strikes St. Paul’s School

Dec 8, 2021 @ 1:47pm

Two students at St. Paul the Apostle in Joliet were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into the exterior wall of the school cafeteria on Wednesday. It was at 11:45am that authorities received a call after the accident occurred. Two students were taken to the AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center with what have been described as minor injuries. Authorities believe that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which caused the accident. This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

Popular Posts
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
KID NEWS: 'Smart Cookies' Know America's Most Popular Holiday Cookies
Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue & Restaurant with Choctaw Nation
The Secret Weapon to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain Is..
Numbers Revealed For First Weekend Of Deer Hunting Season In Illinois
Connect With Us Listen To Us On