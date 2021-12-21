Two Shot in Bolingbrook on Tuesday Morning

The Bolingbrook Police have launched an investigation after two people were shot on Tuesday morning. It was at 5:48pm that officers were called to an area hospital after a report of individual with a gunshot wound to his foot. The victim stated that they were walking alone in the area of Hadleigh Road when a vehicle drove up and fired at him, striking his foot. The victim was unwilling to provide authorities with specific information of the attack. It was at that time that a second gunshot victim arrived with a wound to their shin.
This victim told police that at around 4:30am they went for a walk with the other victim when a dark vehicle approached and shots were fired. The victim did not state a reason for the early morning walk. The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the incident can remain anonymous and contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620