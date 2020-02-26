Two Shot Dead In Joliet Overnight
At approximately 12:49 this morning (February 26, 2020), Joliet police officers responded to the area of Chicago Street and 5th Avenue in reference to an SUV in the roadway, with a driver slumped over at the steering wheel. Officers located two victims inside of the vehicle who had been shot.
One of the victims, a 45-year old male from Joliet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 53-year old male from Joliet, was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The Joliet Police are actively investigating the incident. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Investigation Unit. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.
Photo Credit: Scott Slocum