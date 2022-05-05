Two Semis Collide Into Same Railroad Viaduct

On May 5, 2022, at 5:24 AM, Officers responded to the railroad viaduct located on North Scott Street north of Irving Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a semi tractor-trailer driven by Sam Tagoe (59, Plainfield) was northbound on North Scott Street in the right lane when the top of the semi trailer struck the railroad viaduct, causing the trailer to tip on its side. The viaduct was damaged from the collision.
Officers were still working this accident scene at 6:30 AM at which time an additional semi tractor-trailer driven by Israel Gonzalez (44, Crest Hill) was northbound on Scott Street north of Irving Street in the left lane. This semi’s trailer struck the same railroad viaduct. The trailer then struck a light pole after becoming separated from the tractor.
Representatives from BNSF Railroad responded to the scene to inspect the viaduct. Neither driver was injured during their respective crashes. Both drivers were cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
Joliet Police Department Press Release