Two Schools From VVSD Rank In The U.S. News & World Report Rankings
Both of Valley View School District 365U’s high schools, Romeoville HS and Bolingbrook HS have been named to the U.S. News & World Report Annual Rankings of America’s Best High Schools. Romeoville HS is ranked 148th in the state of Illinois and Bolingbrook HS is ranked 166th. Those rankings place both schools among the top 20% of all high schools in Illinois.
A closer look at the state rankings show that Romeoville HS ranks 8th in Will County, 4th among high schools that are part of unit (K-12) districts. Bolingbrook HS is ranked 9th in Will County, 5th among high schools in unit districts.
Will County Rank School Illinois Rank
1 Neuqua Valley 16
2 Lincoln-Way East 53
3 Lincoln-Way Central 65
4 Lincoln-Way West 95
5 Plainfield North 113
6 Lockport Township 132
7 Plainfield East 136
8 Romeoville 148
9 Bolingbrook 166
10 Plainfield South 199
U.S. News, in coordination with RTI International, ranked 17,790 public high schools, out of a review of more than 24,000 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia; the number of ranked schools is up by over 700 schools from last year. The rankings are based on student performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college. The rankings weigh six indicators of school quality for the 2017-2018 school year:
College readiness, based on the proportions of 12th-grade students who took and passed at least one Advanced Placement and/or International Baccalaureate exams. (30% of ranking score) Math and reading proficiency, based on student scores on state assessments students may be required pass for graduation (20% of ranking score)