Two People Killed Following Crash In Romeoville

Two people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Route 53 near Lewis University for hours. The Will County Coroner’s office reporting the deaths of 46-year-old Ali Jabali of Joliet and his passenger 55-year-old Gustavo A. Loustaunau Orosa, a resident of Braidwood. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene following a vehicle crash at 5:22 p.m. Route 53 was shut down until about 9 p.m.
Romeoville Police Department is investigating the incident. The final causes and manners of death will be completed pending police, examination, and toxicological reports.