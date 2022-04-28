Two of Three Americans Plan to Take ‘Bleisure’ Work Trips Post-Pandemic

Many Americans do more than work, when they travel for work.
A poll of 2,000 US adults, commissioned by Visit Anaheim, asked about how respondents combine business with leisure.
Sixty-five percent of respondents said they’ve taken a “bleisure” tripe before; where they either arrived at their destination early for leisure, or extended their stay after finishing work.
And 57 percent admitted to specifically looking to take work trips in places they know their loved ones would enjoy traveling.
Leisure on a work trip is so important that 44 percent of “bleisure” travelers say they’ve actually turned down the opportunity to take a work trip, because they wouldn’t have had time for leisure activities while at their destination.
Seventy percent said that the best part of traveling for work is seeing different places; while 57 percent said the best part is getting away from the workplace.
In addition, of those who expect to take trips post-pandemic (86%), 35 percent say they will be taking more business trips than they did before the pandemic. And 18 percent said they expect to take fewer.
Jay Burress, President and CEO of Visit Anaheim says, “Finding a hybrid solution to different challenges has become more common, which is giving rise to trends like ‘bleisure’ travel. Now, more than ever before, the boundaries between work and play are blurred, making it an opportunistic time for travelers to reinvent the traditional business trip.”
Venture here, for more: (TheSun.co.uk)