Two of Eddie Van Halen’s Guitars Up for Auction
Eddie Van Halen is seen at Ak-Chin Pavillion on September 28, 2015, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)
Two guitars owned and played by the late Eddie Van Halen are going up for auction. A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built will take the stage at “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll,” Julien’s Auctions announced Monday. Both guitars were hand-striped by Van Halen in the familiar style of most of his guitars dating back to the first Van Halen album in 1978. Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000. The event will take place Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, live at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, Calif. The auction was in motion before Van Halen died from throat cancer on Oct. 6. He was 65 years old. Here’s the complete story from Fox Business.