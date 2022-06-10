      Weather Alert

Two More Suspected Overdose Deaths In Joliet Being Investigated

Jun 10, 2022 @ 6:04am

The Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 9th, 2022, is investigating 2 probable overdoses that occurred in Joliet, Illinois, from June 8th- June 9th, 2022. Earlier this week the Will County Coroner’s Office has investigated eight probable Overdose cases between June 6th – June 7th, 2022.

Coroner Laurie Summers is urging family members and friends of suspected abusers to adhere to this alert and to understand that there is likely street drugs that contain lethal doses of fentanyl.

Final cause and manner of death of the latest probable drug overdoses will be completed after autopsy, Toxicological and a thorough investigation is completed. The Coroner’s Office is committed to keep the public aware of these cases.

