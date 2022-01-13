Two Local Villages Approve Cannabis Businesses

The Village of Bolingbrook and the Village of New Lenox have approved cannabis businesses to locate in their towns.
The Village of New Lenox is changing course and allowing cannabis businesses to open in their town.
New Lenox Mayor Tim Balderman says if they didn’t approve a cannabis business, Will County could open a cannabis business in the unincorporated areas along Route 30 and New Lenox would not reap any tax benefit from the sales.
In 2019 the Village held four meetings and even back then, there was overwhelming support for the cannabis businesses. That remains so this year. The village will have only one license in their community and while there is interest no business has been selected yet.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Village of Bolingbrook has approved cannabis businesses to operate in Bolingbrook. The licenses will be approved by the Village Cannabis Commissioner which is Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta.