Two Killed in Crash in Morris

An investigation is underway after an accident that claimed the lives of two individuals in Grundy County. The crash occurred on Route 47 in front of the Grundy County Fairground on Friday afternoon just after 1:00pm. Reports stated that a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic when it struck a vehicle.
The vehicle traveling southbound was driven 75-year-old Sandra L Viola of Arlington Heights. Viola was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was alone in the car at the time of the crash. The Grundy County Coroner states that Mrs. Viola may have been experiencing a medical event prior to the crash.
The northbound vehicle was driven by 57 year old Timothy L. Shride of Happy Valley, Oregon and had one passenger in the front seat. Coroner Callahan reports that Mr. Shride was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, who was his wife, was transported to Morris Hospital. It appears that there was a vehicle northbound in front of Mr. Shride and that car swerved to avoid being hit by the wrong way driver giving Mr. Shride no time to avoid the crash.
The crash is being investigated by Callahan’s Office along with Morris Police department. Grundy Sheriff’s Department is reconstructing the crash. Assisting agencies were Morris Fire and Ambulance and Illinois State Police.