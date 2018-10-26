Two Illinois State parks expanding
By Brandon Jones
Oct 25, 2018 @ 8:20 PM
Governor Bruce Rauner announced today at Starved Rock Lodge that Starved Rock State park and Mattheissen State park will be double its size in the upcoming future.

“They are among the most beautiful destinations in our state,” Rauner said in a statement. “This expansion increases the amount of open space that will be managed and protected there by more than 50 percent and gives people even more reasons to enjoy the outdoors in LaSalle County.”

According to the governor, more than three million people visit the two parks each year.

