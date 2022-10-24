98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Two Illinois Residents With Monkeypox Die

October 24, 2022 12:32PM CDT
Share
Two Illinois Residents With Monkeypox Die

Two Illinois residents are dead after contracting the Monkeypox virus. The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that the deaths of two local residents were caused by this year’s Monkeypox outbreak. Both individuals had multiple other health conditions, including weakened immune systems. They received a virus diagnosis more than six weeks ago, and both had been hospitalized. The deaths are unrelated to each other.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts