Two Illinois Men Charged In U.S. Capitol Riots
Two Illinois men are being charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January. Douglas Wangler and Bruce Harrison are facing numerous charges related to allegedly illegally entering and occupying a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in any of the Capitol buildings. The FBI says they have video evidence of the two inside the building, but that the videos don’t show them damaging property or participating in violent acts.