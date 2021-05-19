      Weather Alert

Two Illinois Men Charged In U.S. Capitol Riots

May 19, 2021 @ 12:05pm

Two Illinois men are being charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January. Douglas Wangler and Bruce Harrison are facing numerous charges related to allegedly illegally entering and occupying a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and demonstrating in any of the Capitol buildings. The FBI says they have video evidence of the two inside the building, but that the videos don’t show them damaging property or participating in violent acts.

Popular Posts
‘I Had Been Kidnapped’: Tiktoker Says She Found Out She Was a 'Missing Person' Since 1980
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks anymore!
WEST FEST at Lincoln-Way West High School New Lenox!
Employee And Customer Fight Outside Oswego Portillo’s