Two Hurt In Early Morning Crash on I-355

Two people were hurt this morning when a van struck the median wall, causing a semi to do the same, on the Veterans Memorial Tollway in Homer Glen. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30am to a report of a two vehicle crash with injuries near 143rd St, where they found the semi, carrying an unknown load, on top of the median wall, and a van with heavy damage

Upon further investigation, it was determined the van struck the wall and reentered the traffic lanes, causing the semi to swerve to avoid and strike the wall itself. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.