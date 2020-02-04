Two Gun Groups Sue Illinois State Police
Two major gun groups are suing Illinois State Police over its handling of gun licensing. The groups say the department has violated second amendment rights after one man who moved back to Illinois hasn’t been able to restore his FOID card. The suit also represents a plaintiff who was arrested for domestic battery, but the charges were dismissed the same day and the arrest was expunged. Both men say they haven’t been able to get through to ISP to restore their licenses.