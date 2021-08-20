      Weather Alert

Two DuPage Co. Private Schools Punished For Not Complying With Mask Mandate

Aug 20, 2021 @ 11:33am

Illinois officials are punishing two DuPage County private schools for refusing to comply with Governor Pritzker’s school mask mandate. The State Board of Education says Bethany Lutheran School in Naperville and Lutheran School of St. Luke in Itasca are listed as nonrecognized for noncompliance with the mask mandate. Loss of recognition status comes with stiff penalties such as ineligibility for IHSA sports and the loss of state acknowledgment of graduates’ diplomas. More than 30 public school districts and seven private schools are being sanctioned for noncompliance with the governor’s mask mandate.

