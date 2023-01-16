98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Two Crashes Involving ISP Squad Cars

January 16, 2023 2:03PM CST
Illinois State Police is investigating two separate crashes involving ISP Squad cars within two days.  Authorities say a trooper was performing a traffic stop early Saturday on I-57 in Kankakee County when a Dodge Charge hit the trooper’s vehicle.  The Charger didn’t stop, but was arrested a short time later and charged with DUI.  The next morning, a person was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-94 near 111th Street in Cook County.  A trooper was providing support for that crash when their vehicle was hit by a Toyota Corolla.  The driver of the Toyota was sent to the hospital and issued citations for DUI, Scott’s Law, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

