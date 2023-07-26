Two Country Hits May Land Grammy Nods for Record of the Year, a Rarity

Two country hits may be nominated for record of the year at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, marking the first time since Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and Luke Combs’ remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” could make the finals.

Combs’ hit has a better chance of being nominated than Wallen’s. Combs has six Grammy nominations, but no wins.

Chapman’s original version was nominated for record and song of the year. Wallen hasn’t been nominated for a Grammy yet. If both hits are nominated, it would be the first time in 46 years that two or more country hits have competed in this category.

Which song will be nominated? Morgan Wallen’s song or Luke Combs’ song?