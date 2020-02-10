Two Arrested In Connection to Shooting That Left a 17-Year-Old Dead
A 22-year-old Joliet man and 18-year-old Joliet man have been arrested after a shooting that left one person dead. It was on Friday at 12:09pm that Joliet Police Officers were called to the 200 block of Republic Avenue in reference to shots fired. Officers were informed that a gunshot victim, identified as a 17-year-old male, had been dropped off at the emergency room of St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The teen unfortunately died from his injured two day later. The investigation showed that two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on Republic Avenue and at some point occupants from both vehicles began firing rounds at each other resulting in the victim being shot while inside one of the vehicles. The 22-year-old, Javontae Gray was identified as the individual who dropped the victim off at the hospital and left. He returned to the hospital a short time later where he was arrested. Detectives also showed that 18-year-old Resean Stokes was also inside one of the vehicles at the time of the shooting. The two have been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm. Gray has also been charged with Obstructing Justice and Obstructing a Peace Officer. An investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Investigation Unit. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.