Two Arrested After Man Shot in Joliet
Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Joliet on Monday morning. It was at 3:36am that Joliet Police Officers were called to the 2700 block of Arches Drive after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. Upon arrival Officers located a 35-year-old male who had been shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.
An investigation determined that the victim had started his vehicle by using his remote start. The victim then exited his house and opened the door of his vehicle to leave for work. When the victim opened the door, he was approached by two subjects wearing masks, one with a gun. The victim took off running and one of the subjects fired rounds at the victim, striking his leg. The victim, who had a concealed carry license, fired back at the subjects. The subjects then took off in awaiting vehicles prior to Officers arrival.
A description of the vehicles was given to responding Officers. One of the Officers noticed a vehicle matching the description (white van) heading eastbound on Caton Farm Road near Ruth Fitzgerald Drive. The Officer initiated his emergency lights and sirens and the vehicle refused to pull over. Officers pursued the vehicle until it turned southbound on W Frontage Road from Caton Farm Road. The vehicle stopped due to being a dead end road.
Two subjects were taken into custody without incident. The driver was identified as 37-year-old Demion M Thomas of Evanston. He’s been charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Driving While License Revoked, Reckless Driving, Speeding over 35mph, and Possession of Stolen Registration.
The other subject was released without charge pending the investigation. Other Officers observed a dark colored suv that matched the description of the other vehicle involved near Essington Road and Theodore Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle refused to pull over. Officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it near Broadway and Russell. Will County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a pursuit. The Will County Sheriff’s Officer pursued the vehicle till it eventually crashed near I-80 and I-355. where 27-year-old Jermaine C. Nash was taken into custody. He’s been charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Reckless Driving, Speeding over 35mph, and a Will County Warrant.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Any additional charges regarding this case will be reviewed by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.