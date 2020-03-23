Two Arrested After Armed Robbery in Joliet
The Joliet Police have released details regarding the arrests of two individuals for an armed robbery on Sunday night. It was at approximately 9:16pm, Joliet Police were called to the 800 block of Audrey Avenue in reference to an individual who had been shot. Upon arrival officers found a victim with the two gun shot wounds in his upper thigh in a yard in the 800 block of Audrey Avenue. The victim was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation showed that the victim was attempting to sell a new phone through an online app and had met with suspects in 800 block of Audrey Avenue. One of the suspects exited a dark-colored sedan’s passenger seat and began to speak with the victim about the phone. While speaking with the victim, the suspect grabbed the phone from the victim and attempted to run away. The victim then attempted to take the phone back, at which point the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim twice. The suspects then fled the area in the vehicle.
Responding Officers observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle in the 2200 block of W Jefferson Street. Officers went to catch up to the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop near Glenwood Avenue and N Infantry Drive. The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Edwin A. Sanchez, was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle located the phone that was taken during the robbery.
During the course of the investigation, Officers determined that Sanchez and the juvenile had met the victim in the 800 block of Audrey Avenue over the sale of a cell phone. The juvenile attempted to take the cell phone and a struggle ensued. The juvenile then shot the victim, and then fled the scene with Sanchez. The juvenile was dropped off prior to Sanchez being stopped by Officers. Officers were able to locate the juvenile at a residence in the 0 block of S Margaret Street. Upon making contact, the juvenile was observed holding a firearm. Officers ordered the juvenile to drop the firearm. The juvenile dropped the firearm and was then taken into custody. A loaded firearm was recovered.
Edwin A. Sanchez, age 20, from Joliet was arrested, booked, and taken to the Will County Jail for the offenses of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Battery.
A male juvenile, age 17, was arrested, booked, and taken to the River Valley Juvenile Center for the offenses of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon.