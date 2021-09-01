      Weather Alert

Twix Seasoning Now Exists, so Everything Can Taste Like Candy Bars!

Sep 1, 2021 @ 6:05pm

Good news if you wish everything tasted like a candy bar:  A new Twix-flavored SEASONING blend hits stores today!

 

 

It’s called Twix Shakers, and it’ll be available at Sam’s Club starting today.  Then grocery stores around the country will get it over the next couple months.

 

 

It’s mostly meant as a topper for things like ice cream and milkshakes.  But they claim it’s also good on popcorn, and in cocktails.  And they specifically suggest trying it on FRUIT.  Finally . . . a way to eat fruit without being healthy.

 

