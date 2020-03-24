Twitter Users Share What No One Is Buying At Grocery Stores
(Photo illustration by Mary Turner/Getty Images)
It’s hard to find toilet paper, hand sanitizer, milk, and other items at grocery stores across the country because of panic buying during the coronavirus crisis. Some Twitter users thought it would be a good idea to look at their local grocers to see what items were fully in stock. Pineapple pizzas, cauliflower-based foods, hummus, shrimp-flavored ramen, and Corona beer were in supply at stores people went to. On a funny note, people in Boston left tons of cans of Manhattan Clam Chowder on the shelves. What hasn’t run out at your grocery store?