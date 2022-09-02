TWITTER TO FINALLY HAVE EDIT FEATURE

Getty Image

Twitter users have long asked for an edit function and the social media platform is finally providing it — but only for subscribers of its premium Twitter Blue service. Twitter said yesterday (September 1st) that it will roll out an an editing feature later this month to subscribers of Twitter Blue, which costs $4.99 per month. It will give users 30 minutes to make changes to a tweet after first publishing it, and to make clear that a tweet has been edited, it will be labeled and appear with an icon and timestamp. Users will be able to look at past versions of the tweet by tapping the label. Twitter said the time limit and history availability will “help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.” Twitter hinted the edit feature would eventually be available to all users. (Associated Press)

