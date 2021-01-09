Twitter Permanently Suspends President Donald Trump’s Account
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida where he will attend a campaign rally for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running for governor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s account.
Trump’s expulsion, which Twitter officials announced early Friday evening, was ordered to prevent “the risk of further incitement of violence,” a statement released by the online platform reads. “After close review of recent tweets from the ‘Real Donald Trump’ account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” according to the statement.
The move comes two days after Twitter doled out a 12-hour suspension to Trump for “severe violations of our civic integrity policy.”