Twitter Flags Trump’s Tweet “glorifying Violence”
Twitter has flagged and hidden for the first time President Donald Trump’s tweet from his profile, saying his remarks referring to protests over the death of an unarmed black man violates rules about glorifying violence.
It was his early Friday tweet vowing military support for the governor of Minnesota after another night of violent protest in Minneapolis over the brutal killing of George Floyd that put Trump in trouble.
The National Guard has arrived on the scene to control violence.
“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let this happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you,” Trump tweeted.
As per its policy of adding a warning to posts that violate its rules, Twitter flagged the tweet with a disclaimer saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”
Rather than deleting the post, the social media giant allowed the public to still view the tweet by clicking on “View”.
Twitter tried to justify its action saying it was “in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts”.
Provoked by this, Trump launched a tirade against Twitter.
“Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he tweeted.
He accused Twitter of targeting Republicans, conservatives and the President of the United States.
“Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated,” he added.