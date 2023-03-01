98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Twitter Exec Who Slept in Office: Laid Off

March 1, 2023 10:00AM CST
(Photo illustration by Mary Turner/Getty Images)
A Twitter exec who’s video went viral, for sleeping on the floor, has recently been let go.  
Her effort was intended to show her dedication, as part of Elon Musk‘s “hardcore” work culture.

Esther Crawford was reportedly terminated over the weekend.  She does not seem discouraged, recently tweeting, “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake.”  So, she’ll use this experience to show her next employer how hard she’ll work and that her attitude is upbeat.

Since Musk’s takeover, the platform has seen eight rounds of layoffs.  And it has shrunk from 7,500 employees to about 2,000.  So, where you had about six people working around you, you now have just one other person.

Check out more, here:  (NY Post)

