Twice as Many Couples Have Broken Up This Year Than Last Year?

According to Dating.com’s data, it’s possible that TWICE as many couples have broken up this year compared to last year. 67% of the new users on their site say they went through a break up in the past year. Last year, only 34% of new users had just gotten out of a relationship.
It’s almost like being forced to spend every minute of your life with someone ISN’T a good thing.
And out of the couples who broke up this year, the vast majority of them were living together.
The two main reasons couples who were living together split up are: Too many fights . . . and learning new things about the other person that led to the end of the relationship.
