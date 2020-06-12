Twenty One Pilots launches online scavenger hunt related to “Level of Concern”
Fueled By RamenTwenty One Pilots is at it again.
The “Stressed Out” duo, whose music often includes secret clues and messages, has launched an online scavenger hunt that’s somehow related to the new single “Level of Concern.”
On Friday afternoon, they premiered a livestreaming video featuring only a TV that occasionally flashes different images. The video is accompanied by a phone number, 1-877-LVL-CNRN. If you call it, a mysterious voice will explain the scavenger hunt to you, which involves uncovering clues using codes, which will unlock different “levels.”
There’s also a website, USB.TwentyOnePilots.com, which also features the flickering TV, as well as a number of mysterious symbols.
As for what’s at the bottom of this rabbit hole, that’s not yet clear since, quite frankly, figuring out what Twenty One Pilots is doing often requires a forensic science degree. If you need help, perhaps consult the highest-ranking member of the Skeleton Clique in your life.
Earlier this week, frontman Tyler Joseph did tease the upcoming madness, writing, “Listen, I know we’ve been spanking this song [‘Level of Concern’] raw, but because we’re in between albums and can’t connect with you guys through shows, we’re using this song as a vehicle, and I think you are going to like what we have planned.”
He also added that whatever is going on “isn’t new music.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.